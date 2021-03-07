HK electoral rules

US slams planned changes

  • Published
    2 min ago

China's move to alter Hong Kong's electoral system constitutes "a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy, its freedoms and the democratic processes", US State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Washington, he added, was working at "galvanising collective action" against Chinese rights abuses.

