US-Sino tensions help spawn China card game Guandan craze

BEIJING – China’s bankers and business executives have become increasingly reliant on domestic capital in recent years as foreign funding has dried up, but a popular way to unlock that cash may very well involve “throwing eggs”.

The term refers to Guandan, a poker-like card game that has been around for decades, but has gained fresh life among venture capitalists a few years ago as they awoke to its popularity among wealthy local government officials in eastern regions.

“Officials like this game, so we play along,” said Mr Yang Yiming, an investment banker whose job involves canvassing government funding for projects linked to semiconductors and defence.

The growing interest in business circles has spawned a craze for the game nationwide, driven partly by financial constraints stemming from souring ties with China's biggest trade partner, the United States.

This month, US President Joe Biden barred some investment in semiconductors and set controls on other sensitive sectors, aiming to curb trade and funding that could give rival Beijing an edge in technology.

Total US-based venture-capital investment in China plummeted to US$9.7 billion (S$13.15 billion) in 2022 from US$32.9 billion in 2021, PitchBook data shows.

Domestic private capital has also dwindled as President Xi Jinping signalled his preference for a bigger state presence in the economy by launching crackdowns over the last few years in areas from technology to real estate and private tutoring.

As investment prospects darken, financiers increasingly view the game as a way to build “guanxi”, or connections, with officials who hold the purse strings on local projects, especially those overseas investors might consider too risky.

“In finance, information is currency,” said Mr Yang, for whom a game of Guandan has become a standard gambit before wining and dining local officials.

“During a game which can stretch for hours, we are bound to chit-chat, and sometimes useful information gets passed around after people feel comfortable and trust you.”