US should recognise Taiwan as a country: Mike Pompeo

TAIPEI (BLOOMBERG) - The US should immediately move toward recognising Taiwan as a country, former US Secretary of State and potential presidential candidate Mike Pompeo said in Taipei, comments that are likely to spark an angry response from Beijing.

"It is imperative to change 50 years of ambiguity," said Mr Pompeo, the top diplomat in the Trump administration who is visiting in an unofficial capacity at the invitation of a think tank in Taipei.

"While the US should continue to engage with the People's Republic of China as a sovereign government, America's diplomatic recognition of the 23 million freedom-loving Taiwanese people and its legal, democratically elected government can no longer be ignored and avoided," he said in a speech Friday (March 4), referring to the official name of the government in Beijing.

The change encouraged by Mr Pompeo would upend more than four decades of US "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan, a policy intended to minimise the risk of a direct conflict with China, which claims the separately ruled island as part of its territory despite never having controlled it.

Since it established diplomatic relations with Beijing's government in 1979, the US has maintained informal, "people-to-people" ties with Taiwan while avoiding taking a position on the island's sovereignty. Any shift in the US stance would likely prompt a furious response from Beijing.

Earlier this year, China's ambassador in Washington, Mr Qin Gang, warned that his country and the US would likely engage in military conflict if Taiwan's government moved toward formalising its independence.

Mr Pompeo's trip overlapped with one by former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen that Washington intended as a signal of support amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which shares similar security concerns as Taiwan.

Both Mr Pompeo and Mr Mullen met President Tsai Ing-wen, who has angered Beijing by pushing back on its claims to sovereignty over the island.

That has prompted China to step up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan, most notably by sending military aircraft sorties toward the island. People's Liberation Army warplanes made some 960 forays into Taiwan's air-defence identification zone in 2021, more than double the previous year.

A small number of protesters from pro-unification parties gathered at the hotel in downtown Taipei where Mr Pompeo made his remarks. He said in his speech the right to demonstrate was one of the things that made Taiwan's democracy special and joked that the protesters "made me feel like I'm at home."

A staunch critic of China's ruling Communist Party, Mr Pompeo was former US President Donald Trump's top diplomat from 2018 to 2021, a period that included visits to Taipei by two Cabinet-level officials, the most senior American delegations since the US switched official ties to Beijing.

He has said that China's actions toward the Uyghur ethnic group in its far western region of Xinjiang are "genocide" and met with people who said they had been in work camps there. Beijing calls these allegations "the lies of the century" and has held frequent press conferences aimed at discrediting some of the same individuals who met the then-secretary of state.

Mr Pompeo is among a group of former officials in the Trump administration who are seen as potential presidential hopefuls in 2024. Last year, he started a political group to back conservative candidates for office, and later this month he's scheduled to speak at a Republican Party fundraiser in Iowa, which plays a key role in the nominating process with its early caucuses.