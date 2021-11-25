No room for compromise over Taiwan and US should not have any illusions about this: China

BEIJING (REUTERS) - There is no room for compromise over Taiwan and the United States should not have any illusions about this, China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday (Nov 25), adding that Washington had of late made a series of "provocations" on several issues.

China said the issue of Taiwan, which it claims as Chinese territory, is the most sensitive in its ties with the US, the country that is also Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier.

Sharp differences over Taiwan persisted during a virtual meeting earlier this month between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Mr Xi said that those in Taiwan who seek independence, and their supporters in the US, were "playing with fire".

Asked at a monthly news briefing in Beijing to comment on Sino-US military ties in the light of those talks, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said having a healthy and stable relationship was good for both and what the world expected.

China is willing to maintain exchanges and cooperation with the US, he added.

"However, for a period of time, the US side has said a lot of irresponsible things and done a lot of provocative things on Taiwan, the South China Sea, and close up reconnaissance by warships and aircraft," Mr Wu said.

China has principles for the development of relations between the two militaries that is to say its sovereignty, dignity and core interests cannot be violated, he added.

"Especially on the Taiwan issue, China has no room for compromise, and the US side should not have any illusions about this."

Democratically ruled Taiwan has denounced China for its stepped up diplomatic and military pressure to try and force the island into accepting Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to defend the island, and said only its people can decide its future.