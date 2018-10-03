US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit China on Monday

BEIJING (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to China on Monday (Oct 8), Chinese State Television reported on Wednesday, citing a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, with the two countries embroiled in an escalating trade war.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said in a statement that China and the United States would exchange views on bilateral ties, and regional and international issues of common concern.

Pompeo will travel to North Korea at the weekend for denuclearisation talks with the country's leader Kim Jong Un, the State Department said on Tuesday, calling this "forward progress".

Pompeo will also travel to Japan and South Korea.