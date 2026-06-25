US says China trying to discourage states, businesses from engaging with Taiwan

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The US is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, to the constant anger of Beijing.

– China has been contacting US states and private firms to discourage engagement with Taiwan and mischaracterising US policy, but links with Taiwan should be expanded, three US government departments said in joint letters.

The US is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, to the constant anger of Beijing, which claims the independently ruled island as its territory.

The two letters, from US Departments of State, Agriculture and Commerce, are addressed to governor’s offices and chief executive officers or business leaders. They are dated June 16 but were released by the de facto US Embassy in Taiwan late on June 24 .

Similarly worded, the letters say that China’s embassy and consulates regularly contact local government offices or private business in the US to “discourage engagement with Taiwan”.

“In doing so, they often mischaracterise US policy by, for example, falsely claiming that Washington has previously accepted Beijing’s specific position on Taiwan,” both the letters say.

Should government offices or companies be contacted by Chinese officials “applying pressure on you”, they should contact the US State Department, the letters say.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US officially takes no position on Taiwan’s sovereignty under Washington’s One China policy.

The letters say that Taiwan plays a key role in the global trade system and US states and businesses have had robust ties with the island for many decades.

“Taiwan is a vital US partner and democratic success story,” the letter to the governors says. “We hope you will take advantage of all the opportunities that our shared values and robust relationship with Taiwan offer.” REUTERS