US 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe, envoy says

An ambulance seen at the site where former Japan PM Shinzo Abe was reportedly shot, in Nara, Japan, on July 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/KYODO
TOKYO (REUTERS) - The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, US ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday (July 8).

Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Mr Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States," Emanuel said in a statement.

"The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."

