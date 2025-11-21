US renews commitment to Japan’s defence amid Tokyo’s row with Beijing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- The US on Nov 20 reconfirmed its “unwavering” commitment to Japan’s defence under their decades-old security treaty, amid escalating tensions between its key Asian ally and China.

US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott made it clear on social media that the treaty covers the Japan-administered, China-claimed Senkaku Islands, located just 170km from Taiwan.

Mr Pigott’s X post came as China – infuriated by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent remarks on Taiwan – ramped up pressure on Japan with the dispatch of coast guard vessels to waters near the uninhabited islets, the issuance of travel warnings, and moves to suspend imports of Japanese seafood.

“The US-Japan alliance remains the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific,” he wrote. “We firmly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, including through force or coercion, in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, or South China Sea.”

US President Donald Trump has not extensively talked about Taiwan from a security perspective. Following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping late in October in South Korea, Mr Trump told reporters that the self-ruled island China claims as part of its territory was not discussed.

China views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary, and Beijing has increased the scale and frequency of its military exercises around the democratic island.