US presses Taiwan Parliament to pass ‘comprehensive’ defence budget

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Mr Raymond Greene, the de facto US ambassador in Taipei, said it was vital for Taiwan to pass a “comprehensive budget package”.

TAIPEI - The top US diplomat in Taiwan on April 27 pressed the island's opposition-majority Parliament to pass a “comprehensive” defence budget, saying integrated air and missile defence systems and drones are critically important and in high demand globally.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te in 2025 proposed US$40 billion (S$50.98 billion) in supplemental defence spending, covering not only new US weapons, but also homemade weapons like drones, saying Taipei needs to more effectively deter the threat from China, which views the island as its own territory.

Mr Lai says that only Taiwan’s people can decide the island’s future.

But talks in Parliament to advance the proposal have stalled, with the main Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party saying that while it supports defence spending, it will not sign “blank cheques” and wants more details from the government.

In an interview with Taiwanese newspaper China Times, Mr Raymond Greene, the de facto US ambassador in Taipei, said it was vital for Taiwan to pass a “comprehensive budget package”.

“This would not only send a critical signal to the international community, but is also essential for ensuring Taiwan acquires the full range of defence capabilities it has requested,” he said.

While the US has already announced the sale of weapons including the Lockheed Martin-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, Taiwan’s special defence budget also seeks integrated air and missile defence systems and drones, among other things, Mr Greene added.

“As evidenced on the battlefields of the Middle East and Ukraine, these systems are not only critically important, but are also in extremely high demand worldwide,” said Mr Greene, who is head of the American Institute in Taiwan, which handles the unofficial relations between Washington and Taipei.

Taiwan’s government has said that delays to passing the budget could mean Taiwan risks losing its place in the production and delivery queue for US weapons.

KMT chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier in April on what she called a journey of peace, is planning to visit the US in June.

Taiwan should not have to choose between China and the US but the world is worried about the possibility of war between China and Taiwan, she told a local radio show on April 27.

“Who would be so foolish as to keep saying all day long that we have to choose between mainland China and the United States?” she said.

The US is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier, and in December, it unveiled an US$11 billion arms package, the largest-ever for Taipei.

China has repeatedly demanded that the US stop selling weapons to Taiwan. REUTERS