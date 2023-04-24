US presidential hopeful DeSantis kicks off four-country tour, praises Japan’s ‘strong military build-up’

TOKYO – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis praised Japan’s push to bolster its defences as he kicked off an international tour in Tokyo on Monday before a possible presidential run.

Mr DeSantis, a Republican, is widely expected to seek the presidential nomination in 2024, and his trip to Japan, South Korea, Israel and Britain is seen as a bid to burnish his diplomatic and security credentials.

“We very much applaud your efforts to bolster your defences,” Mr DeSantis told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, referring to Tokyo’s decision to overhaul security strategy and boost defence spending.

“We understand it’s a tough neighbourhood out here with North Korea and the rise of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party),” he said.

“We really believe that a strong Japan is good for America and a strong America is good for Japan,” he added. “So we commend you on that, and we hope that our country is there with you every step of the way.”

The tour is officially billed as an effort to build business opportunities for Florida, and Mr DeSantis touted his state’s economic appeal.

“We’ve noticed we’re the biggest market in the United States that doesn’t have a direct flight to Japan,” he told Mr Kishida, saying he hoped to meet with airlines to “try to do something about it”.

Japan relies on Washington for defence, and its leaders will be watching the 2024 presidential race closely, eager to ensure ties remain strong regardless of who enters the White House.

Mr Kishida told Mr DeSantis, who is travelling with his wife, Casey, that he hoped the visit would help “deepen the understanding of Japanese politics, economy and culture”.

Mr DeSantis played to his audience by congratulating Mr Kishida on Japan’s victory in the World Baseball Classic in March, led by national hero Shohei Ohtani.

“I wish we had Ohtani, but that’s just the way things go,” he said.

Mr DeSantis will have a working dinner later on Monday with Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, before continuing on to Seoul. AFP