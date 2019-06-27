US President Trump says India's recent tariff hike unacceptable

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump looks forward to speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a recent increase in its already high tariffs against the United States, he said on the social network Twitter on Thursday (June 27).

"This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn," Trump added.

A growing list of trade and investment issues has cast a shadow over ties between the two big democracies.

India this month imposed higher tariffs on 28 US products including almonds, apples and walnuts, following the US withdrawal of certain trade privileges for India.

Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on steel and aluminium.

Trump has called India "tariff king", and pointed to 50 per cent duties on Harley Davidson motorbikes as an example. The Trump administration has also asked India to remove price caps on imported US medical devices, open up its dairy market and cut duties on IT products.