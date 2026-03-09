US planes fly out of South Korea as asset redeployment reports grow

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A C-17 US Air Force military transport aircraft at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on March 6.

US military transport planes have flown out of South Korea in recent days, flight-tracking data showed, after Seoul confirmed it was discussing the possible redeployment of American military assets as the Iran conflict escalates.

Data from the Flightradar24 website indicated that US military transport planes, including C-17 and C-5, flew out of South Korea’s Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, one as recently as March 7 .

It was not immediately clear what the aircraft were carrying.

Yonhap News reported earlier that US Forces Korea – which oversees the tens of thousands of US troops and military assets stationed in the South to help deter the nuclear-armed North – had been transferring Patriot missile launchers from across the South to the Osan base, citing government sources it did not identify.

It is rare for the C-5, relatively bigger than the C-17 aircraft, to land on the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap said.

The potential redeployment of military assets from South Korea would underscore how the Iran conflict may strain missile-defence inventories.

The recent flights took place as the US and South Korea began their annual joint military drills. This year’s drills will feature less field training maneuvers than in 2025 – in a likely nod to Seoul’s desire to ease tensions with North Korea.

On March 6 , South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun confirmed that Seoul was in talks with USFK over the possible redeployment of weapons systems. He declined to provide details, saying decisions on deploying weapons and military personnel would be made on a case-by-case basis.

South Korea’s Defence Ministry declined to comment on US military operations when reached by Bloomberg News. US Forces Korea declined to comment on the report, citing operational security.

“The mission of US Forces Korea is to maintain a strong combined defence posture with our military and thereby contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region,” the ministry said in a statement. “South Korea and the US will continue close communication and coordination.”

In 2025, US Patriot missile-defense batteries stationed in South Korea were temporarily deployed to the Middle East for “strategic flexibility”, Yonhap reported at the time, before being returned to the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea is also delivering around 30 interceptor missiles to the United Arab Emirates ahead of their agreed procurement schedule at the Middle Eastern country’s request, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported citing a government source it did not identify.

South Korea’s Defence Ministry declined to confirm the report

US demand for interceptor missiles and strike munitions has surged following its attack on Iran . Tehran has intensified missile and drone attacks across the region, prompting Washington to bolster air defences around key bases and allied states.

US-made Patriot air-defence missiles are effective in stopping Iranian drones as well as the larger missiles they are meant for, but are more expensive than other methods and are in limited supply. BLOOMBERG