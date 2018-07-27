US plane arrives in South Korea with remains of war dead

SEOUL (AFP) - A US military aircraft carrying the remains of US Korean War dead from North Korea arrived in the South, live TV footage showed on Friday (July 27).

The US military cargo plane landed around 0200 GMT at the Osan Air Base, where American soldiers were seen lining up for a ceremony.

"A US Air Force C-17 aircraft containing remains of fallen service members has departed Wonsan, North Korea. It is accompanied by service members from United Nations Command Korea and technical experts from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency," a press statement issued by the White House said earlier.

The C-17 was transferring the remains to Osan Air Base in South Korea, where a formal repatriation ceremony is to be held on Aug 1.

Repatriation of American remains from the 1950-53 conflict was part of the agreement signed between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their landmark summit in Singapore last month.

The US military transport plane took off from the Osan Air Base for North Korea at 5.55am local time, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said, citing a Seoul government source.

The aircraft's destination was the Kalma airport in North Korea's eastern city of Wonsan, the agency added.

"The United States owes a profound debt of gratitude to those American service members who gave their lives in service to their country and we are working diligently to bring them home. It is a solemn obligation of the United States Government to ensure that the remains are handled with dignity and properly accounted for so their families receive them in an honourable manner," the White House statement said.

"Today’s actions represent a significant first step to recommence the repatriation of remains from North Korea and to resume field operations in North Korea to search for the estimated 5,300 Americans who have not yet returned home," it added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that the repatriations will begin soon, but did not confirm media reports about the first transfer of some 50 sets of remains.

The South Korean official cited by Yonhap said it was unclear how many sets of remains would be returned.

US defence officials are expected to examine the remains in South Korea before sending them on for forensic identification in Hawaii, the agency added.

More than 35,000 Americans were killed on the Korean Peninsula during the war, out of which around 7,700 are still considered missing, including 5,300 in North Korea alone, according to the Pentagon.

Between 1990 and 2005, 229 sets of remains from the North were repatriated, but those operations were suspended when ties deteriorated over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.