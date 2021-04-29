US pivots back to Asia amid sustained rivalry with Beijing

Biden strengthening alliances in the region while keeping up the pressure on Beijing

Tan Dawn Wei‍ China Bureau Chief In Beijing
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Even as US President Joe Biden devotes most of his attention on domestic issues in his early days in office, he has demonstrated an emphasis on Asia while shaping his foreign policy.

Top Biden administration officials have made visits to Japan and South Korea in the months after he took office, while the US leader himself, in what was seen as a clear signal to keep up the pressure on China, met his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterparts last month in the first such gathering of the informal Quad alliance.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2021, with the headline 'US pivots back to Asia amid sustained rivalry with Beijing'.
