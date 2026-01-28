US ouster of Maduro nightmare scenario for Kim Jong Un, says North Korean ex-diplomat

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Mr Lee Il-kyu was formerly a North Korean diplomat stationed in Cuba. He defected to South Korea in November 2023.

Seoul – The dramatic US operation that overthrew Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro earlier in January may have left North Korean leader Kim Jong Un feeling he was also vulnerable to “decapitation”, a former Pyongyang envoy to Havana told AFP.

In a wide-ranging interview, Mr Lee Il-kyu – who served as Pyongyang’s political counsellor in Cuba from 2019 until 2023 – said Washington’s lightning extraction in Caracas was a worst-case scenario for his former boss.

“Kim must have felt that a so-called ‘decapitation’ operation is actually possible,” said Mr Lee, who now works for a state-backed think-tank in Seoul.

North Korea’s leadership has long accused Washington of seeking to remove it from power and said its nuclear and missile programmes are needed as a deterrent against alleged regime change efforts by Washington.

But the former diplomat, who defected to the South in November 2023, told AFP that Maduro’s ouster will now spark panic among North Korea’s security-obsessed leadership.

Mr Kim will “overhaul the entire system regarding his security and countermeasures in case of an attack against him”, he said.

From his perch in Havana, a key backer of Mr Maduro’s socialist regime in Caracas, Mr Lee was charged with promoting the interests of the nuclear-armed state in Latin America.

He played a key role in high-profile negotiations, including securing the release of a North Korean vessel detained in Panama in 2013 – work for which he received a commendation from Mr Kim himself.

One of his last missions was an ultimately doomed effort to prevent Cuba from forging diplomatic ties with the North’s rival, Seoul.

But his deep frustration with the system led him to become one of the highest-level diplomats to defect in years.

“I was fed up,” he said.

Being denied opportunities after refusing to bribe a superior was the final straw, he told AFP.

Life-or-death struggle

He almost did not make it.

In a life-or-death moment for his family, he and his wife and daughter found themselves stuck at an airport in a Central American nation he asked AFP not to name.

Despite his stated intention to defect, officials at the airport insisted he needed to board a plane bound for Venezuela, which would almost certainly have sent him back to Cuba.

Cuban authorities would have been obliged to hand him over to North Korea – a death sentence.

“I physically struggled in desperation, trying to save my family. But it was not working,” he told AFP.

His plea was accepted at last when a South Korean diplomat showed up, telling officials that Mr Lee and his family were now under the protection of Seoul.

“At that moment, all the officials disappeared,” he said.

“Looking back, it was a moment that showed South Korea’s national strength.”

Mr Lee is now imploring South Korea to do the same for two North Korean prisoners of war captured by Ukraine – part of a cohort of thousands of troops sent by Pyongyang to assist Russia.

The two men recently wrote a letter expressing their desire to go to the South – a decision Mr Lee said would be perceived by Pyongyang as an “utter act of betrayal”.

It is not immediately clear why they have not been sent to South Korea, with Seoul saying it is in consultations with Kyiv over the fate of men it considers its citizens.

“Under no circumstances should they be sent back to the North,” Mr Lee said.

“If they were to be repatriated it would be better to be dead than alive. Living would become an ordeal in itself for them,” he said.

Seoul must take the lead in bringing them in, he said, an effort that also “requires the joint efforts of the international community and human rights groups”.

Dictatorship to democracy

Since settling in South Korea, 53-year-old Lee has become an outspoken commentator on his homeland, writing regular columns for the country’s largest newspaper.

He has published a memoir in Japanese titled The Kim Jong Un I Witnessed, with an English version in the pipeline.

His time in South Korea has coincided with some of the most tumultuous periods in the country’s politics in years, from President Yoon Suk Yeol’s stunning martial law declaration in late 2024 to his impeachment and subsequent removal from office.

South Koreans then elected as president the progressive Lee Jae Myung, who favours better relations with the North.

Former diplomat Lee said the recent turmoil helped deepen his appreciation of liberal democracy.

“South Korea went on without a president following the impeachment for months. Even without a president, the system worked very well,” he noted.

Such an outcome would be unthinkable in North Korea.

“The North has completely deified its leadership,” he said.

“It cannot give its people the notion that its so-called supreme leader could actually be brought down by the people’s will.” AFP