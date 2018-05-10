US officials told to move ahead with Singapore as Trump-Kim summit location, CNN reports

WASHINGTON - Officials in the US have been instructed to move forward with Singapore as the venue for a historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, says CNN.

The US broadcaster cited two people familiar with the matter in a report on Wednesday (May 9).

Trump, speaking at the White House on Wednesday, said he would announce the time and location in three days, and said that the Demilitarised Zone on the Korean border had been ruled out as a potential location for the talks with Kim.

Singapore and the DMZ are the only two places Trump has floated in public as potential venues for the meeting,.

The South-east Asian city-state has been the preferred location among US officials, who see its neutrality as an advantage over locations closer to Pyongyang, said CNN.

The White House declined to comment on the summit's location.

Speaking during a briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders affirmed that a date and site had been determined.

"I can tell you that a date and location are set but beyond that, I don't have any other announcements at this point," Sanders said.

"But we expect that to be announced here in the next few days."

Even as Trump on Wednesday sought to heighten expectations for his summit, as he acknowledged that the plans could fall apart.

"Everything can be scuttled. Everything can be scuttled," he said.

"A lot of good things can happen, a lot of bad things can happen. I believe that we have - both sides want to negotiate a deal. I think it's going to be a very successful deal."

But, he repeated, "lots of things can happen. And, of course, you'll be the first to know about it if it fails."