US offers Covid-19 vaccines to China to stem outbreak

WASHINGTON - The United States on Tuesday offered to share vaccines with China to stem soaring Covid-19 cases, saying containing the outbreak was in the interest of the world.

It is unlikely that China would accept the offer from the US, its frequent adversary, after Beijing invested heavily in Covid-19 diplomacy that included shipping its home-grown vaccines around the world.

“It’s important that all countries focus on getting people vaccinated and making testing and treatment easily available,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“The US is the largest donor of Covid-19 vaccines around the world. We’re prepared to continue to support people around the world, including in China, with this and other Covid-related health support,” Mr Price said.

“This is profoundly in the interests of the rest of the world. Our Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and we have provided them to countries around the world, regardless or in spite of any political disagreements.”

“For us this is not about politics, this is not about geopolitics,” he said.

Mr Price said that the caseload in China, the world’s second-largest economy, had both human and economic costs.

He repeated Washington’s stance that it wants Beijing to defeat this outbreak not only for the sake of China but for the rest of the world.

“It’s important not only for the PRC, but also for the continued economic recovery of the international community that the PRC is in a position to get this outbreak under control,” he said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

China, where Covid-19 was first detected three years ago, until recently attempted a policy of zero cases that included stringent lockdowns.

The leadership abruptly reversed course after rare public protests but much of the population remains unvaccinated, especially the elderly.

Leading scientists and World Health Organisation advisors on Tuesday said it may be too early to declare the end of the Covid-19 pandemic emergency phase because of China’s potentially devastating upcoming wave.

Mr Price also warned against a new variant evolving from China’s outbreak: “We also know that whenever the virus is spreading anywhere widely in an uncontrolled fashion, it has the potential for variants to emerge.”

Crematorium workers in China said they are struggling to keep up with a surge in deaths.

China’s home-grown Sinopharm vaccine has an efficacy rate of 79 per cent against symptoms and hospitalisation after two doses, the World Health Organisation said in June, compared with around 95 per cent for US-made Moderna and Pfizer. AFP, REUTERS