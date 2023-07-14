US needs to speed up delivery of weapons to Taiwan: US general

TOKYO – The US and its allies need to speed up the delivery of weapons to Taiwan in the coming years to help the island defend itself, the top US general said on Friday.

The United States is Taiwan’s most important arms supplier.

China has repeatedly demanded that the sale of US weapons to Taiwan stop, viewing them as unwarranted support for the island that Beijing regards as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

“The speed at which we, the United States, or other countries assist Taiwan in improving (their) defensive capabilities – I think that probably needs to be accelerated in the years to come,” US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters during a visit to Tokyo.

Gen Milley said Taiwan needed weapons like air defence systems and those that could target ships from land.

“I think it’s important that Taiwan’s military and its defensive capabilities be improved,” he said.

Taiwan has since 2022 complained of delays to US weapon deliveries, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers turned supplies to Ukraine as it battles invading Russian forces. The issue has concerned some US lawmakers.

Taiwan has said that its defence spending in 2023 will focus on preparing weapons and equipment for a “total blockade” by China, including parts for F-16 fighters and replenishing weapons.

China staged war games around the island in August, firing missiles over Taipei and declaring no-fly and no-sail zones in a simulation of how it would seek to cut Taiwan off in a war.

In recent days, China’s military has been practicing joint force operations at sea ahead of Taiwan’s annual war games at the end of the month when it will simulate breaking a Chinese blockade.

Gen Milley said that relations between the US and China were at a “very low point” and recent diplomatic meetings, including between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, were important to reduce the chances of escalation.

Gen Milley said the US was looking at whether it needed to change where some US forces were based within the Asia-Pacific.

The majority of US forces in the region are in north-east Asia, including 28,500 troops in South Korea and 56,000 in Japan.

“We are seriously looking at potential alternative basing options,” Gen Milley said. REUTERS