North Korea yesterday lauded the successful launch of its first inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) since 2017, in what is viewed as a direct challenge to America's Joe Biden administration and South Korea's incoming hawkish new leader amid stalled dialogue.

Experts warned of more severe provocations, including a possible nuclear test before September, and urged the United States to change tack towards Pyongyang to avoid escalation to another crisis like that in Ukraine.