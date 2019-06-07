US Navy says Russian destroyer almost collided with cruiser

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The US Navy said on Friday (June 7) a Russian destroyer almost collided with one of its guided missile cruisers in the Philippine Sea in an incident it denounced as "unsafe and unprofessional".

"While operating in the Philippine Sea, a Russian Destroyer Udaloy I DD 572 made an unsafe manoeuvre against the USS Chancellorsville," US Seventh Fleet spokesman Commander Clayton Doss said.

He described a Russian assertion that the US ship had acted dangerously as "propaganda".

The Russian destroyer came to within 15m to 30m of the Chancellorsville, he said.