US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea

BEIJING/TOKYO/TAIPEI - The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a navigational rights and freedoms mission in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands on Monday.

The announcement came as China’s military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan in military drills around the island amid growing tensions between China and the US in the region.

China announced the three days of drills on Saturday, after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with U.S. House of Representative Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Beijing’s control.

The US Navy said the operation by the destroyer was consistent with international law.

“At the conclusion of the operation, USS Milius exited the excessive claim area and continued operations in the South China Sea,” a US Navy statement said. “This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea.”

Last month, China and the US sparred over the movement of the USS Milius, which China said entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands.

China claims vast swathes of the area that overlap with exclusive economic zones of various countries, including the Philippines. Trillions of dollars in trade flow every year through the waterway.

Meanwhile, a top Japanese government spokesman said on Monday that Tokyo it has been following China’s military drills around Taiwan consistently and “with great interest”.

Japan has long worried about China’s military activities in the area given how close its southern islands are to Taiwan.

“The importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is not only important for the security of Japan, but also for the stability of the international community as a whole,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

The southern Japanese island of Okinawa hosts a major US air force base and last August when China staged war games to protest the visit of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei Chinese missiles landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The United States has said it is also watching China’s drills closely.

China’s military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan in the second day of drills around the island on Sunday.