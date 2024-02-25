US narrows gap with China on diplomatic posts: Lowy Institute index

SYDNEY – The United States has narrowed the gap with China in the number of diplomatic posts they both run, according to a new report, highlighting the nations’ race for influence around the world.

China has the most such offices of any country, with 274, according to the Global Diplomacy Index released by the Lowy Institute in Sydney on Feb 25.

The US has 271 after having eight fewer posts than the Asian nation in 2021.

China has a bigger presence in Africa, East Asia, Pacific Island countries and Central Asia.

The US leads in Europe, the Americas and South Asia.

China has pushed in recent years to be seen as a key voice of the Global South, a reference to emerging-economy nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has used the Belt and Road Initiative as a tool in that campaign, and his diplomats routinely criticise the US for its use of sanctions, perceived involvement in bloc politics and wars.

Turkey has the third-most posts in the world, followed by Japan and France.

Turkey and India have added the most diplomatic posts recently, with both opening 11 since 2021.

Among South-east Asian countries, Indonesia holds the most extensive network, with 130 overseas missions. It is ranked 23rd out of 66 countries on the index.

Singapore is ranked 52nd on the list. BLOOMBERG