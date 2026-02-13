US lawmakers step up pressure on Taiwan Parliament to approve defence spending

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A soldier speaking to Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te (left) in Taiwan in 2025. Mr Lai in 2025 had proposed $50.56 billion in extra defence spending to counter China.

– A bipartisan group of 37 US lawmakers have written to senior Taiwanese politicians expressing concern about Parliament stalling proposed defence spending, saying that the threat posed by China has never been greater.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te in 2025 proposed US$40 billion (S$50.56 billion) in extra defence spending to counter China, which views the island as its own territory. But the opposition, which has a majority in Parliament, has refused to review the proposal and instead advanced its own less expensive proposals, which only fund the purchase of some of the US weapons Mr Lai wants.

The US letter, addressed to Taiwan Parliament Speaker Han Kuo-yu, the heads of the opposition parties the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), as well as caucus whip for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said the US and Taiwan share a strong and enduring partnership.

“However, the threat posed by the People’s Republic of China against Taiwan has never been greater. Xi Jinping is focusing every element of the PRC’s national power to control Taiwan,” said the letter, released on Feb 12 and referring to China’s President.

The US must address the massive backlog in weapons deliveries to Taiwan, but Taiwan needs to step up too, the letter said.

“We commend Taiwan for making important progress in strengthening its military readiness, reserve forces and asymmetric defence capabilities,” it said.

“Nevertheless, we fear that without significant increases in Taiwan’s defence spending at levels reflected in President Lai’s proposed special budget, this progress will be insufficient.”

Signatories to the letter include US senators Pete Ricketts and Chris Coons, senior members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Ms Young Kim and Mr Ami Bera, senior members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Several US lawmakers have already made public expressions of concern about the stalled budget.

The KMT, Taiwan’s largest opposition party, said it sincerely appreciated the lawmakers’ concern and that money spent on defence had to be used effectively.

“At the same time, the KMT urges members of the United States Congress to encourage the United States government to ensure timely delivery of weapons systems that Taiwan has already paid for or formally purchased,” it added.

The TPP has always supported a “reasonable and steadily growing” defence budget and understood US concerns, it said in a statement, but added that spending requests had to be subject to democratic oversight and fiscal discipline.

The DPP said in a statement it agreed with the letter and hoped the recipients will read it “thoroughly”.

The delay in passing the spending risks a “rupture” in the joint line of defence against China, Taiwan’s Defence Minister said on Feb 11 , as Mr Lai again urged Parliament to approve the spending measure.

The US is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

The Trump administration has pressed its allies to increase defence spending, something Mr Lai and his government have enthusiastically embraced.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. Mr Lai has repeatedly offered to hold talks with China, but has been rebuffed, and he says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future. REUTERS