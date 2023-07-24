US lawmakers demand venture capital firms provide details of China tech investments

The letters from the committee come at a time of growing tensions between the US and China over technology. PHOTO: REUTERS

Kelly Wang

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
BEIJING - A US congressional committee has launched an investigation into four US venture capital firms that have funded Chinese companies in the artificial intelligence, semiconductor and quantum computing industries, demanding information about their investments.

GGV Capital, GSR Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures and Walden International will be required to provide a list of all Chinese companies in these sectors which they have funded, as well as information on the date and dollar amount of each investment and risk factors identified, according to the letters sent to these companies Wednesday (July 19) by the US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

