US lawmakers visit Taiwan in post-election show of support

WASHINGTON – The leaders of the United States House of Representatives Taiwan Caucus, Republican Representative Mario Diaz Balart and Democratic Representative Ami Bera, have arrived in Taipei in a show of support after the island’s election.

The two members of Congress plan to engage senior officials and business leaders during their visit.

“The aim of the trip is to reaffirm US support for Taiwan following their successful democratic elections, express solidarity in their shared commitment to democratic values, and explore opportunities to further strengthen the robust economic and defence relationship between the United States and Taiwan,” their offices said in a statement on Jan 23.

Mr Lai Ching-te from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the Jan 13 presidential election and will take office on May 20.

China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has criticised several countries for congratulating Mr Lai on his election victory, saying they should not interfere in China’s affairs.

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp on the island.

Taiwan’s government says Beijing has no right to speak for the island’s people or represent them on the world stage.

The US is Taiwan’s most important international backer, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, and a major arms supplier to Taipei.

Mr Lai says he does not seek to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, sticking by a longstanding policy of neither seeking independence nor union with China and that only Taiwan’s people can decide their future. REUTERS