US, Japanese officials discuss 'increased Chinese assertiveness'

WASHINGTON • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has voiced concern over China's incursions into Japanese territorial waters, recommitting to Japan's defence, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

In a telephone call, Mr Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi "expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands following China's enactment of a new coast guard law", Mr Price said.

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty," he said, referring to the section that commits the two nations to defend each other if either is attacked.

Tokyo has voiced alarm over increased Chinese incursions after Beijing enacted legislation allowing its coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships seen as illegally entering its waters.

Japan administers the rocky islets that are also claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyu Islands, as well as Taiwan.

The islands are to the north-east of Taiwan.

Mr Blinken's call comes as President Joe Biden promises to keep his predecessor Donald Trump's tough line on a rising China while also paying closer attention to allies.

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton first said the Senkakus fell under Article V, although Mr Trump went a step further by warning against attempts to contest Japan's control over the islands.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE