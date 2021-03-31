US, Japan, South Korea officials to discuss North Korea in a meeting on Friday

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on April 2, 2021.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will on Friday (April 2) meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts and discuss issues including maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, a White House statement said late on Tuesday (March 30).

North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan last week, underscoring steady progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new US administration as it reviews North Korea policy.

Mr Sullivan will meet National Security Secretariat Secretary General Shigeru Kitamura of Japan and National Security Adviser Suh Hoon of South Korea at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the White House statement added.

