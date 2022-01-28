US' Harris greets Taiwan vice-president Lai at Honduras inauguration

TEGUCIGALPA (BLOOMBERG) - US Vice-President Kamala Harris greeted Taiwanese Vice President William Lai at the inauguration of Honduran President Xiomara Castro, a fleeting encounter that may nonetheless exacerbate tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Honduras is one of the few countries in the world that recognises Taiwan as an independent state.

Beijing regards the island as a breakaway province and regularly protests any interactions by foreign officials with those from Taipei.

Harris greeted Lai on stage at the inauguration on Thursday along with the king of Spain and the leaders or vice-presidents of Costa Rica, Belize and the Dominican Republic, according to a White House official.

Another official said on Wednesday that Harris had no plans to meet with Lai while in Honduras.

The vice-president is returning to Washington later on Thursday.