US envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrives in Seoul for talks: Yonhap

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - Stephen Biegun, the United States special representative for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday (Feb 3) for working-level talks on a proposed second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Yonhap news agency reported.

Mr Biegun plans to meet his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok Chol to discuss the agenda and other issues ahead of the summit slated for later this month, Yonhap said, citing a diplomatic source it did not identify.

Mr Trump has said he will announce the time and location of the second summit with Mr Kim early next week.

Separately, Mr Biegun will visit the South Korean presidential Blue House on Monday to meet South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, ahead of the talks with North Korea, YTN reported, citing an unidentified Blue House official.

He will meet North Korean officials on Tuesday and the venue could be its capital of Pyongyang or the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, according to YTN. The talks may last more than a day.