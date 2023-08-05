US declines to invoke prisoner of war status for soldier who crossed into North Korea

WASHINGTON - The United States has declined so far to classify Army Private Travis King as a prisoner of war, despite his being taken into North Korean custody after he crossed into the country last month, four US officials told Reuters.

The decision, which could mean Pte King is not covered by the protections entitled to prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention, is highly sensitive for the US military given its commitment to leave no soldier behind enemy lines.

How to classify the 23-year-old, who dashed across the heavily guarded border during a civilian tour of the demilitarised zone separating North and South Korea, has been an open question for the military.

As an active-duty soldier he might appear to qualify as a POW, given that the United States and North Korea technically remain at war. The 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

But factors including Pte King’s decision to cross into North Korea of his own free will, in civilian attire, appear to have disqualified him from that status, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment on Pte King’s POW status, but said the defence department’s priority was to bring him home and it was working to achieve that through all available channels.

“Private King must be treated humanely in accordance with international law,” the spokesman said.

Washington has conveyed that message in private communications to Pyongyang, the US officials said, adding that those communications have not invoked POW status.

The United States still has the option to call King a POW. A US official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said there was no final decision and that the US view on Pte King’s status could evolve as it learns more about his case.

The State Department referred a request for comment to the Pentagon. White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Protections for captives

Prisoners of war are protected by the Third Geneva Convention, to which North Korea and the US are signatories. That agreement details standards for the treatment of captives, ensuring everything from sufficient medical care and Red Cross access, to the ability of prisoners to send messages to their families.

Rachel Van Landingham, a military law expert at Southwestern Law School, said Ote King would benefit from being classified as a POW, even if that could be seen legally as a stretch.

“It provides a much clearer, very structured framework for exactly how they’re to treat him down to the number of cigarettes a day they’re required to give him if he asks,” she said.

It is not clear that labelling Pte King a POW would change how the isolated North Korean government treats him. Pyongyang, which continues to develop nuclear weapons in violation of UN resolutions, has repeatedly shown it is not willing to be bound by international law.