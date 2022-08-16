US Congress forces Joe Biden towards risky face-off with China over Taiwan

TAIPEI (BLOOMBERG) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip was only the most high-profile in a series of moves by Congress that are forcing President Joe Biden to test Beijing's red lines - whether he wants to or not.

Mrs Pelosi's visit, the first by a sitting speaker in a quarter century, was the most senior in a wave of congressional delegations to travel to Taipei. At least 149 US senators and representatives have made trips to the democratically governed island over the past decade, according to Taiwanese government statements and congressional travel records, including 33 so far under Mr Biden.

On Sunday (Aug 14), Senator Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, arrived in Taiwan as part of a five-member congressional group, making this year the busiest for such visits since 2016.

The Chinese military announced fresh military patrols in the "sea and air space around Taiwan" on Monday to "fight back" against the visit by Mr Markey, who said he met with President Tsai Ing-wen as well as representatives from chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Lawmakers have also proposed or passed multiple pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening ties with Taipei, including the Taiwan Policy Act, which would officially recognise the island as a "major non-Nato ally".

The Biden administration has pushed for changes to the law, warning that it would undermine the US' longstanding "One China" policy.

The discord not only raises the risk for miscalculation, but it also threatens to roil the broader relationship between the world's biggest economies. Mr Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had been preparing for their first face-to-face meeting prior to Mrs Pelosi's visit, which upended talks on tariffs, climate change, defense and several other topics.

"Members of Congress from both parties now see value in using Taiwan for virtue signalling, as more negative views of China become mainstream in American society," said Denny Roy, senior fellow at the East-West Centre in Honolulu. Congress is making "dramatic gestures without considering the negative consequences for other US interests," he said.

While the Biden administration argues congressional trips including Mrs Pelosi's have no bearing on the US' 50-year-old agreement to cut formal ties with Taipei, Beijing increasingly sees them as a threat to its claims on Taiwan.

China responded to Mrs Pelosi's trip by firing 11 missiles in to the seas around Taiwan, sanctioning the speaker and suspending a series of military and climate talks with the US. More hawkish moves by Congress could leave Mr Biden with a choice of whether he would rather look weak in Washington or in Beijing.

Mrs Pelosi's visit, for example, required the president to explain he can't control lawmakers of his own party to Mr Xi, who holds such sweeping power he's been called the Chairman of Everything.

The 33 lawmakers who have visited Taiwan so far under Mr Biden's term compares with 35 who visited during Trump's entire term as president, although the pandemic curbed travel during his final year in office. Some 71 visited during former President Barack Obama's second term.

Republicans have comprised about 60 per cent of the American lawmakers who have travelled to Taiwan over the past decade, although Democrats are outpacing the GOP this year, 13 to seven.