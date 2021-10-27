US President Biden vows to stand with SE Asia on Myanmar, in defending freedom of seas

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (REUTERS) – President Joe Biden said the US would stand with South-east Asian allies in defending freedom of the seas, democracy and human rights and said he backed efforts to hold the Myanmar junta accountable to its commitments to peace.

South-east Asia has become a strategic battleground between the United States and China, which controls most of the South China Sea and has turned up military and political pressure of fiercely democratic Taiwan, a self-ruled island it considers its own.

Biden joined South-east Asian leaders in rebuking Myanmar’s junta on Tuesday, as the Asean summit opened without a representative from the country following its top general’s exclusion for ignoring peace proposals.

“In Myanmar, we must address the tragedy caused by the military coup which is increasingly undermining regional stability,” Biden said at a virtual East Asian summit.

“The United States stands for the people of Myanmar and calls for military regime to end the violence, release all political prisoners and return to the path of democracy.”

He also said the United States was deeply concerned by “China’s coercive and proactive actions across the Taiwan Strait”, a waterway linking Taiwan and the mainland.

Tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the island as sovereign territory, have escalated in recent weeks as Beijing raises military and political pressure.

That has included repeated missions by Chinese warplanes in Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, or ADIZ, which covers a broader area than Taiwan’s territorial air space which Taiwan monitors and patrols to give it more time to respond to any threats.

China has never renounced the use of force to ensure eventual unification with Taiwan.

Biden also said he would speak out for “human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet (and) the rights of the people of Hong Kong”.

China denies human rights abuses in farwestern Xinjiang and the Himalayan region of Tibet. It also denies meddling with freedoms in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

At the East Asia Summit, China’s Premier Li Keqiang said ensuring freedom of navigation and overflights in the South China Sea is in the interests of all nations, and countries should resolve their differences via international cooperation.

“The South China Sea is our common home. To uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea and uphold freedom of navigation and overflight serves everyone’s interests,” he said, stressing the importance of the Asean bloc’s centrality in the region.