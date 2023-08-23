US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo to visit China next week for talks

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will travel to China next week for meetings with senior Chinese government officials and US business leaders, the latest in a recent series of high-level visits, the department said on Tuesday.

Last month, Ms Raimondo vowed to go forward with the visit despite the reported Chinese hacking of her department’s emails.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Ms Raimondo will carry a message that the US is not seeking to decouple from China, but will protect its national security.

He added she will reinforce the US is focused on sustaining an economic relationship with China.

On Tuesday, China welcomed the department’s decision to lift export control restrictions on 27 Chinese entities, saying it is conducive to normal trade between Chinese and US firms.

The US Department of Commerce on Monday removed 27 Chinese companies from its “Unverified List.” Companies are added if the US cannot complete on-site visits to determine if they can be trusted to receive sensitive US technology exports. Companies on the list cannot use licence exceptions for exports.

Commerce said the removal “demonstrates the concrete benefit companies receive when they or a host government cooperates” to complete checks.

Ms Raimondo “looks forward to constructive discussions,” during the visit to Beijing and Shanghai from Aug 27-30, the department said in a statement.

The talks would cover issues related to the US-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by US businesses, and areas for potential cooperation, it added.

Last week, China said it welcomed Ms Raimondo’s expected visit.

Ms Raimondo said recently that she wanted to raise with China “really serious concerns about the way they are targeting US tech companies, about the way they don’t respect intellectual property but also try to find lanes of commerce.”

Her trip follows a four-day visit last month by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who held more than 10 hours of meetings with senior officials in Beijing.

The US and China agreed this month to approve twice the number of passenger flights now permitted by air carriers between the two countries, in a rare sign of co-operation between the world’s largest two economies.