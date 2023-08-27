US Commerce chief lands in Beijing, seeks trade, tourism boost in China talks

BEIJING – US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo arrived in Beijing late on Sunday for a four-day visit aimed at boosting business ties between the world’s two largest economies while declaring American national security trade measures off-limits for debate.

“If you wanted to put a tagline to the trip and the mission, it’s protect what we must and promote where we can,” Ms Raimondo told reporters on Friday before departing for China. “I’m not going to pull my punches next week when I am there, but I intend to be practical.”

Relations are tense as the United States works with allies to block China’s access to advanced semiconductors, while Beijing is restricting shipments from prominent chip company Micron Technology and raided and fined US firm Mintz Group US$1.5 million (S$2 million) for doing “unapproved statistical work”.

Ms Raimondo, who was greeted upon her arrival by Chinese Commerce Ministry official Lin Feng, will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese officials on Monday and Tuesday in Beijing before she heads to Shanghai. She will be joined by US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

Ms Raimondo spoke to President Joe Biden on Thursday about her visit, and his message was enhanced dialogue with China can ease tensions.

“We want to have a stable commercial relationship, and core to that is regular communication,” Ms Raimondo said. “We need to communicate to avoid conflict.”

Republicans in Congress have criticised the possibility Ms Raimondo will establish a working group with China during the visit to discuss US semiconductor export controls.

Ms Raimondo did not confirm plans for any working group but emphasised she would tell Chinese officials “when it comes to national security we don’t negotiate. We don’t give concessions. We don’t compromise”.

The US is using government incentives and tax policy to wean American businesses off Chinese supply chains and ramp up US semiconductor production.

“Just because we’re investing in America does not mean at all that we want to decouple from China’s economy,” Ms Raimondo said.

China’s Ambassador to the US Xie Feng, who met Ms Raimondo last week, said China seeks “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”.

The White House this month moved to start prohibiting some US investment in sensitive technologies in China and plans to soon finalise sweeping export restrictions on advanced semiconductors adopted in October.