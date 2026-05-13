US, China trade chiefs hold ‘candid, constructive’ talks ahead of Trump-Xi summit

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arriving at South Korea's Incheon International Airport on May 13, ahead of trade talks with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng.

SINGAPORE – Trade representatives from the US and China have laid the groundwork for a highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as last-minute talks in South Korea appear to have ended on a positive note.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng met behind closed doors at a VIP area at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport on May 13, hours before Mr Trump landed in Beijing to begin a three-day state visit – the first trip to China by a US president since 2017.

The meeting in Seoul lasted about three hours, concluding around 3.50pm local time (2.50pm in Singapore), according to Bloomberg.

Chinese state media said the two delegations held “candid, in-depth and constructive” exchanges on trade and economic issues of mutual concern, as well as on further expanding practical cooperation. There were no immediate details about the specific issues that were discussed.

Aside from Mr He, China’s ​lead trade negotiator, Vice-Commerce Minister Li Chenggang, and Vice-​Finance Minister Liao Min, were also at the meeting in Seoul.

The American and Chinese trade teams last met face-to-face in Paris in March, shortly after the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on Feb 28.

The ongoing war in the Middle East led to Mr Trump delaying his trip to China, which was originally slated for the end of March.

He landed in Beijing at 7.50pm on May 13 and was greeted by China’s Vice-President Han Zheng.

Speaking to reporters in Washington on May 11, Mr Trump had said he would discuss the issue of Iran, as well as energy security and arms sales to Taiwan, when he meets Mr Xi in Beijing on May 14 and May 15, though he later said he did not expect to need China’s help to end the conflict.

Both countries are expected to announce plans for the so-called “Board of Trade” and “Board of Investment” – new bilateral mechanisms proposed by the Trump administration to manage trade and investment disputes in non-sensitive sectors.

China is also expected to announce purchases related to Boeing airplanes, ​American agriculture and energy. In addition, the two countries will discuss extending an ongoing truce in their trade war.

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, during a red-carpet greeting ceremony after arriving in Beijing on May 13. PHOTO: REUTERS

Joining Mr Trump in China are more than a dozen prominent US business and technology executives, including Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, outgoing Apple chief executive Tim Cook and Meta president Dina Powell McCormick.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang was a late addition to the line-up, boarding Air Force One in Alaska during a refuelling stop.

Mr Trump’s delegation in China will also comprise the heads of major financial institutions such as Blackrock, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

Rounding out the group are the chief executives of semiconductor companies Micron, Qualcomm and Coherent, as well as the chiefs of airplane maker Boeing, aircraft engine maker GE Aerospace, American food giant Cargill and biotechnology firm Illumina.

The make-up of the guest list provides some indication of the deals that Mr Trump hopes to strike, and the topics that will be raised during the summit.

In a social media post before his arrival in Beijing, Mr Trump said he will ask Mr Xi to “open up” China “so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level”.

“In fact, I promise, that when we are together, which will be in a matter of hours, I will make that my very first request,” he wrote.

Professor John Quelch, executive vice-chancellor and an expert in global strategy at Duke Kunshan University, told The Straits Times that he believes the meeting between Mr Bessent and Mr He in Seoul was to “dot the ‘I’s and cross the ‘T’s” on economic agreements that have already been long under discussion.

“They should ensure that there is positive momentum ahead of talks between the two presidents, which I expect will be successful and well-received in terms of the public optics and personality dynamics,” Prof Quelch said, adding that the agreements will likely be modest and tactical, rather than any grand bargain.

South Korea was the venue where Mr Xi and Mr Trump last met face-to-face.

At a summit in Busan on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in October 2025, the leaders agreed to put a pause to further escalations in a tit-for-tat trade war that kicked off after Mr Trump took office for his second term.

After their summit in Beijing, Mr Trump and Mr Xi are expected to meet three more times in 2026.

Apart from the APEC and G-20 summits being held in Shenzhen and Miami respectively at the end of the year, there are plans for Mr Xi to make a reciprocal state visit to Washington – the first trip to the US by the Chinese leader since 2015.

While in Seoul, Mr Bessent and Mr He separately met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Earlier on May 12, Mr Bessent met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo , discussing a range of issues including critical minerals and US-Japan ties.