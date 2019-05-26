US, China should find areas of cooperation amid competition: Heng Swee Keat

SHANGHAI - With both the United States and China playing indispensable roles in ensuring peace and stability, and in solving global problems, Singapore hopes the two major powers will be able to find areas of cooperation amid competition, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Sunday (May 26).

Calling their relationship one of "coopetition", or competitive cooperation, he noted: "Competition can be constructive if managed well as it can spur innovation and drive progress."

But there is a danger of it becoming a disruptive force if it degenerates into conflict and rivalry, said Mr Heng, addressing the escalating US-China trade tensions at the China Executive Leadership Academy Pudong (CELAP) in Shanghai.

Hostilities between the world's two biggest economies have been ratcheting up since trade talks between them broke down in Washington earlier this month.

Both sides have imposed heightened tariffs on billions of dollars worth of imports. Washington has also blacklisted Chinese tech giant Huawei, restricting its dealings with US firms.

Mr Heng said the escalating tensions were worrying as Sino-US ties were the most important bilateral relationship in the world.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is on a eight-day visit to China, was speaking to about 150 Chinese Communist Party cadres at CELAP.

The academy is one of the top four party schools in China and is responsible for training mid- to senior-level officials.