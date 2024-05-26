US, China lock horns in renewed debate over Taiwan’s UN status

BEIJING - The United States and China are embroiled in a renewed debate over a landmark United Nations resolution that ceded Taiwan’s UN seat to China, as part of a growing American pushback against Chinese pressure on the self-governing island.

The latest debate gained steam in April when the Washington-based German Marshall Fund think-tank published a report highlighting so-called “mischaracterisations” by China on Resolution 2758, which was passed by the UN General Assembly on Oct 25, 1971.

The resolution had recognised the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the “only legitimate representatives of China to the UN”, and expelled the “representatives of Chiang Kai-shek”, who led the Kuomintang government in Taiwan until 1975.

The 53-page, Taipei-funded report argued that while the resolution gave the PRC the exclusive role of representing China in the UN and related organisations, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), it did not go further to address the international legal status of Taiwan.

On May 20, China’s Foreign Ministry disputed the findings of the report, saying that Resolution 2758 reaffirmed the “one China” principle, which is China’s view that there is only one sovereign China, represented by the PRC government.

A ministry spokesman said US claims that the resolution did not make a determination on the status of Taiwan nor preclude its meaningful participation in the UN system were “a lie”.

“They are trying to reopen the closed case that Taiwan is part of China – a matter already settled by the international community once and for all – to deny UNGA Resolution 2758 and the ‘one China’ principle,” he said.

China has cited Resolution 2758 as justification to deny Taiwan participation in the UN system – such as the annual meeting of the WHO’s decision-making body – without Beijing’s approval.

The tussle comes as the independence-leaning Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party government took office on May 20.

China has tightened the pressure on Taiwan in recent years, from conducting stepped-up war games and coast guard patrols to launching anti-dumping probes.

At an event to launch the German Marshall Fund report on April 29, US state department official Mark Lambert said: “We need to collectively push back at China’s mischaracterisation of Resolution 2758 so that countries around the world know that they can maintain or develop robust relationships with Taiwan.”

Mr Lambert, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for China and Taiwan, cited how the South Pacific island nation of Nauru had used Resolution 2758 as part of its justification when it switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in January 2024 as an example of a wrongful conflation of the resolution with the “one China” principle.