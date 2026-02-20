US, China jets briefly face off near South Korea, Yonhap says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The US planes didn’t enter China’s air defence identification zone, the report said, adding that Beijing scrambled planes as they neared that region.

US and Chinese fighter jets briefly faced off above waters near the Korean Peninsula this week, Yonhap News reported, marking a rare confrontation in that area between the two superpowers.

Around 10 US fighter jets on Feb 18 departed an airbase in Pyeongtaek for drills above international waters off South Korea’s western coast, the news outlet reported citing military sources it didn’t identify.

While the US planes didn’t enter China’s air defense identification zone, Beijing scrambled planes as they neared that region, according to the report.

An air defense identification zone – which is different from a country’s territorial air space – is an area in which aircraft are expected to identify themselves as they draw near it.

US Forces Korea, which oversees some 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea, didn’t immediately provide a comment when reached by Bloomberg News.

China’s Foreign Ministry didn’t reply to a request for comment made outside working hours. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it could not confirm US military operations.

“US Forces Korea is maintaining a strong combined defense posture with our military,” the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement. South Korea’s military wasn’t involved in the latest training or aware of the flight details in advance, Yonhap reported.

It’s unusual for US fighter jets stationed in South Korea to conduct training without Seoul so close to China’s air defense identification zone, according to the Yonhap report.

China has stepped up military aggression in the Indo-Pacific where Beijing has territorial disputes in the South China Sea and over self-ruled Taiwan.

Tensions have flared in recent months between China and Japan – a key US ally in Asia, alongside South Korea – after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested Tokyo could be legally justified to deploy its military in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

In December, Tokyo accused a Chinese fighter jet of using its weapons-targeting radar on Japanese fighters. Beijing accused the Japanese jets of disrupting its air training.

The latest report also comes as the US signals a reduction in American support to deter North Korea from aggression, urging South Korea to take the primary role in countering Pyongyang.

On Feb 19 , North Korean leader Kim Jong Un kicked off a closely-watched party congress , the first such event in five years, to lay out his key policy agenda.

Mr Kim has said he would “clarify the next-stage plans for further bolstering the country’s nuclear war deterrent” at the gathering. BLOOMBERG