US and China ‘not in Cold War’, reality is more complex: Experts at Singapore forum

SINGAPORE – Senior academics from the United States and China held a forum in Singapore on Friday, with ways to stabilise the Sino-US relationship among the top issues on the agenda amid worsening ties in recent years.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, one of the participants, international relations scholar Jia Qingguo from Peking University, said that while both countries are not in a state of Cold War, they are moving towards that direction.

Two dangerous trends are emerging, he said. One is to think of everything in terms of security.

“For example, the US is now coming up with a list of so-called entities, and policy after policy of delinking the technological relationship in the name of national security.”

The US includes more than 600 Chinese establishments on the Entity List, which blocks them from buying technology from US suppliers unless they have government authorisation.

The other, said Professor Jia, is to see both sides as ideological foes when this is not the case. They, in fact, share common values such as equality, democracy and freedom.

But once the ideological differences are emphasised, the relationship becomes a contention between identity politics – and this would mean there is very little room for compromise, pragmatic solutions or management of the relationship, he said.

An example of emphasis on ideological differences was when US President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address in 2022, referred to the Ukraine war as “a battle between democracy and autocracies”, although he made no mention of China in that statement.

Fellow participant, Mr Jude Blanchette, who holds the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), believes reality is more complicated than what can be captured by the concept of a Cold War.

“I think the great challenge for us is to find a better framework to describe the relationship,” he said in a separate interview at the Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay hotel, where the one-day exchange was held.

This would be a framework with the “undeniable elements of rivalry” between the two global powers with significant military capabilities who are rubbing up against each other in a number of domains, but are also inextricably linked economically and technologically.

The trilateral exchange involved 120 participants, including scholars from the CSIS think-tank and Peking University’s Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding. It was organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS).

The discussion, titled US-China Relations: The Future of International Order, also involved topics such as the implications of US-China competition, how to promote cooperation and the role of other countries, such as those in South-east Asia.