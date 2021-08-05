US approves potential sale of howitzers to Taiwan: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States State Department approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6 medium self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to Taiwan in a deal valued at up to US$750 million (S$1 billion), the Pentagon said on Wednesday (Aug 4).

This comes after a series of arms sales last year that included drones and coastal missile defences meant to upgrade the island's capabilities and discourage a Chinese invasion. The Biden administration has approved other direct commercial sales of arms to Taiwan since the President took office.

The package would include the howitzers, 1,698 precision guidance kits for munitions, spares, training, ground stations and upgrades for Taiwan's previous generation of howitzers, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Wednesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said BAE Systems was the prime contractor for the weapons.