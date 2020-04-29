Alliances with Japan and South Korea critical as US faces uncertainty in North Korea

WASHINGTON - The flurry of rumours around North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong Un's health - or even his demise - has been a reminder that a heavily armed world is still a dangerous place even without a pandemic.

It has also sparked a useful conversation in Washington DC on the future of US-North Korea relations, either under Mr Kim or a successor, who top Korea analysts agree would most likely be his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, 32.

Mr Kim himself is 36.

Assuming Chairman Kim Jong Un is alive and well, the world and the United States in particular will be dealing in coming

months with a leader with an increasing appetite for risk, warns Dr Jung H. Pak, author of a new book, Becoming Kim Jong Un: A Former CIA Analyst's Insights Into North Korea's Enigmatic Young Dictator.

Dr Pak is a senior fellow and the SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies at Brookings Institution's Centre for East Asia Policy Studies in Washington.

"Kim is watching us as much as we are watching him," Dr Pak said in an online discussion on Tuesday (April 28). "And Kim Jong Un has been simultaneously over- and under-estimated.

"He has to show strength, otherwise how does he keep the elite in line, how does he keep the military in line," Dr Pak said. "And his perception of strength is doing these (missile) launches."

Last year, North Korea violated more UN resolutions than ever in its history, Dr Bruce Klingner, senior research fellow for North-east Asia at The Heritage Foundation, told The Straits Times.

"But they were all short or medium range, and President Trump dismissed them.

"What President Trump sees as a red line is an ICMB (Inter Continental Ballistic Missile) or nuclear test," Dr Klingner said.

Dr Sue Mi Terry, like Dr Pak also a former CIA North Korea analyst, and now a senior fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said "I don't think there will be a major provocation such as an ICBM or nuclear test, but I do think there are going to be provocations if he comes back. He does need to show he is strong."

Dr Pak said: "I think things look pretty good for Kim in terms of foreign relations. He has a US President who has praised him for his leadership and has ignored his human rights violations. We don't have a human rights envoy for North Korea.

"President Trump and the Trump Administration have turned a blind eye towards the shorter range ballistic missile tests and other provocative actions.

"The US-South Korea relationship is not great, the burden sharing agreement (for keeping US forces in South Korea) is still outstanding.

"US-China relations are not great. South Korea and Japan have been fighting over trade and that has turned into an economic and security conflict."

"Based on some of the disarray and the lack of leadership from the US at the highest levels in the region, and the fact that North Korea has pretty much had a free rein in terms of weapons testing, if there is more of this kind of environment, it is a net positive for Kim," said Dr Pak.

Dr Klingner said that in terms of US policy options going forward, the potential for crisis in north-east Asia should affirm the need for Seoul and Tokyo to overcome divisive historic issues and focus on the common threat,

"Similarly, Washington should abandon its demands for exorbitant increases in allied contributions for the cost of stationing US forces overseas," he said.

"Now is the time for the US and its allies to be working together, not bickering amongst themselves."

Another option is to reach out to the North Korean people, said Dr Pak.

"We don't treat the North Korean people as an entity or as actors themselves," she noted. "It's clear that this administration does not see human rights in North Korea as a priority at all, but I think we need to ramp up information penetration, give the people what they want, work with tech companies and activists to try and get more info into North Korea," she said.

In Foreign Policy magazine on Tuesday, Duyeon Kim, senior adviser for north-east Asia and nuclear policy at the International Crisis Group, and Leif-Eric Easley, assistant professor at Ewha Womans University and international research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, wrote: "It is necessary to prepare for major scenarios.

"Kim might reappear sometime soon, apparently in control of North Korea. He might remain out of sight, potentially incapacitated, for a prolonged period of time. Or he might be confirmed dead or incapable of governing."

"Whatever the fate of the North Korean leader, close cooperation between the United States and South Korea is essential."