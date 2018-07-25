US airlines bow to Beijing demands on labelling Taiwan as part of China

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - American Airlines Group Inc late on Tuesday (July 24) confirmed it had changed how its website refers to Taiwan, a move expected to be followed by two other major US carriers by Wednesday in an effort to avoid Chinese penalties.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the three major carriers were set to change how their websites refer to Taiwanese airports.

A check of American’s website late on Tuesday showed it now only lists Taipei’s airport code and city, but not the name Taiwan.

Beijing has demanded that foreign firms, and airlines in particular, not refer to Taiwan as non-Chinese territory on their websites, a move described by the White House in May as“Orwellian nonsense”.

China set a final deadline of July 25 for the changes, and last month rejected US requests for talks on the matter, adding to tension in relations already frayed by an escalating trade conflict.

Hawaiian Airlines had changed its website ahead of the deadline to showing searches for flights to Taiwan’s capital Taipei as “Taipei, Taipei” in dropdown menus, Reuters reported on Tuesday morning.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines Inc still included references to Taiwan as of late Tuesday, according to checks of their websites.

The US State Department and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment late on Tuesday.

Numerous non-US airlines including Air Canada, Lufthansa and British Airways had already made changes to their websites, according to Reuters checks, after China’s Civil Aviation Administration sent a letter to 44 foreign air carriers earlier in the year.

During a briefing by China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, spokesman Geng Shuang said he hoped the US government will urge relevant businesses to abide by the one China policy and make corrections on their websites as soon as possible.

"Let's wait and see," Mr Geng said.

"We're a business with significant international activities and we need to deal with regulations in all of those jurisdictions," Mr Peter Ingram, Hawaiian's chief executive officer, said on Tuesday by telephone. "And obviously sometimes that can put us in challenging positions in one jurisdiction versus another."

Hawaiian consulted with its US peers and government officials in both the US and China before deciding to comply, Mr Ingram said.

The company doesn't fly to Taiwan itself, but does sell tickets through a codeshare relationship with China Airlines Ltd, which flies non-stop from Taipei to Honolulu. Hawaiian also operates its own service to Beijing.

China has waged a campaign to force global businesses to conform to its world view if they want to stay in its good graces.

Democratically governed Taiwan has been a central issue among the territorial disputes, especially after the Trump administration's growing ties with the island's pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen.

China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalist government fled to Taipei in 1949, and the Communist Party regards the island as a province to be taken by force if necessary.

Hong Kong and Macau - also requested by the aviation authority to be referred to as Chinese territories - are special administrative regions that enjoy greater autonomy.

Airlines feared a failure to comply would result in some kind of commercial penalty from China, which would threaten the carriers' operating conditions in the country's fast-growing aviation market.

Air India Ltd chose to rename Taiwan as Chinese Taipei on its website after the threat of a "hefty" penalty for non-compliance, spokesman Praveen Bhatnagar told Bloomberg News.

China's Foreign Ministry didn't respond to a fax sent on Tuesday seeking comment.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China, or CAAC, also didn't respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

Last week, Ms Hua Chunying, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said the country's position on the topic was "clear-cut".

"Any foreign enterprise operating in China should abide by Chinese laws and regulations just as Chinese enterprises in foreign countries should abide by foreign laws and regulations," she said last week. "The one-China principle is a basic fact and common sense."

Last year, airlines made 7.95 million flights between China and the US, a 5.8 per cent increase.

United, Air China and China Eastern together account for more than 50 per cent of the market share, followed by China Southern.

Hainan Air replaced Delta as the fifth-largest carrier on this route amid its aggressive launch of direct flights from second-tier Chinese cities to the US.

Delta resumed its daily flight between Atlanta and Shanghai on July 20, citing its commercial links with China Eastern Airlines Corp. Delta holds about a 3.5 per cent stake in China Eastern; American invested US$200 million (S$272.80 million) last year for a similarly sized share of China Southern Airlines Co.

"Private companies should be free to conduct their usual business operations free from political pressure of governments," Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said after flag carrier Qantas bowed to the demand.