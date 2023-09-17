Upheavals in Xi’s world spread concern about China’s diplomacy

BEIJING - The disappearance of China’s defence minister, the latest in a string of upheavals in the country’s top ranks, is stoking uncertainty about President Xi Jinping’s rule as an internal security clampdown trumps international engagement.

The growing unpredictability could affect the confidence other countries place in the leadership of the world’s second-biggest economy, diplomats and analysts say.

Defence Minister Li Shangfu, who has missed meetings including at least one with an foreign counterpart since he was last seen in late August, is under investigation in a corruption probe into military procurement, Reuters reported on Friday.

Newly installed Foreign Minister Qin Gang vanished with scant explanation in July, the same month as an abrupt shake-up of the military's elite Rocket Force, which oversees China's nuclear arsenal.

As Mr Xi, China's commander-in-chief has focused inward, he caused concern among foreign diplomats this month by missing a Group of 20 summit in India, the first time he had skipped the global leaders' gathering in his decade in power.

Faced with the growing uncertainties, some diplomats and analysts are calling for a hard look at the true nature of his regime.

“Clear-eyed assessments are needed - this isn’t just a question of whether China is a partner or a competitor, it is a source of economic, political and military risk,” said Mr Drew Thompson, a former Pentagon official who is now a scholar at the National University of Singapore.

Due to a lack of transparency surrounding the changes, various explanations were plausible “and this feeds the crisis of confidence that is brewing around China”, he said.

China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Proximity isn’t patronage

Regarding Defence Minister Li's disappearance and investigation, a ministry spokesman told reporters on Friday that she was not aware of the situation. The State Council and Defence Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Since his appointment in March, Mr Li has been the public face of China’s expanding military diplomacy, expressing concern over US military operations during a high-profile security conference in June and visiting Russia and Belarus in August.

He had been expected to host an international security meeting in Beijing in October and represent the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at a meeting of regional defence chiefs in Jakarta in November.