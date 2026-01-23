South Korea PM tells US lawmakers Seoul is not discriminating against Coupang

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL - South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has told US lawmakers that his country was not discriminating against Coupang after the e-commerce company faced criticism over a major data leak at its unit in the Asian country.

Mr Kim was responding to questions from some US lawmakers about Coupang during his visit to the United States, his office said in a statement.

Coupang disclosed in November that personal data for some 33 million customers in South Korea were compromised, triggering a backlash from lawmakers and the public .

Two major US investors in Coupang said on Jan 22 they have petitioned the US government to investigate the South Korean government and potentially impose trade remedies over what they describe as discriminatory treatment of the e-commerce company.

Tech investors Greenoaks and Altimeter said they have also filed arbitration claims against South Korea under the US–Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS), accusing Seoul of mounting a campaign against Coupang following a consumer data breach that has caused billions of dollars in losses for investors. REUTERS