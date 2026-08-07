One killed as 4.9 magnitude earthquake hits southwestern China

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BEIJING - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 shook China’s southwestern province of Sichuan on Aug 7, killing one person and slightly injuring six more, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The quake hit the province’s Gao County just after 1pm at a shallow depth of 6km, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

CCTV said that one person was killed by a collapsing exterior wall while seeking safety.

Local authorities have launched emergency response measures after the quake and dispatched personnel to the epicentre to assess the situation, according to state media. REUTERS