Up to 70% of toilets out of order in Terminal 2 at Tokyo’s Haneda airport

A notice board announces international arrivals at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

PHOTO: AFP

PHOTO: AFP

TOKYO – Up to 70 per cent of toilets were out of order and not flushing in Terminal 2 at Tokyo’s Haneda airport in the morning on Nov 28, the building operator said.

While Japan Airport Terminal was attempting to resolve the problem affecting toilets in the terminal’s 144 restrooms, the company said it notified passengers by putting up posters and asked them to use employee toilets.

The cause of the problem, reported to the operator by an airport worker at around 5am, was still being investigated.

In 2019, water supply to the terminal was shut down due to salt contamination. KYODO NEWS

