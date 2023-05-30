Up and running: How will China’s new space station boost its space ambitions?

China is set to ramp up its operations in space, as its space station has been fully completed since late 2022. The latest manned mission to the Tiangong in May will mark the second handover of Chinese astronauts in orbit. Here is a closer look at how the Tiangong was developed and how China’s space ambitions compare with other efforts led by the United States.

1. A newcomer to space

The Tiangong – or heavenly palace – was assembled in stages, starting with a core module launched in April 2021. Its completion was marked by the docking of a third and final module in November 2022, forming a T-shape structure some 340km to 450km above the earth’s surface.

Long-term operations are under way at the space station, which is permanently crewed with three “taikonauts” (as Chinese astronauts are called) who perform scientific experiments, conduct maintenance and test equipment.

The Tiangong is entirely built and run by China. This is unlike the International Space Station (ISS), which is a collaboration between the space agencies of the United States, Russia, Japan, Canada and Europe. The ISS is ageing and set to be decommissioned by 2031.

The Shenzhou spacecraft takes taikonauts to the Tiangong. The current Shenzhou 15 mission, which launched in November 2022, is manned by three taikonauts who have been living in orbit in Tiangong and have conducted spacewalks to install equipment needed for future missions. They are set to hand over to another three taikonauts from the Shenzhou 16.