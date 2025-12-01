South Korea’s Unification Church leader on trial over graft charges

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Han Hak-ja took over leadership of the Unification Church after the death of her husband Moon Sun-myung.

Seoul - The leader of the Unification Church goes on trial on Dec 1, accused of bribing South Korea’s former first lady with gifts including a designer handbag and a diamond necklace.

Han Hak-ja’s arrest in September rocked the cult-like church, which claims to have 10 million followers worldwide and controls a sprawling business empire.

The 82-year-old defendant, known to her followers as “holy mother”, also faces graft charges over cash payments to a lawmaker linked to disgraced president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Han has disputed the charges, telling her followers in a video message in August that “false claims are being spread that our church provided illegal political funds on my orders.

“I want to state this clearly here... I have never ordered any unlawful political request or monetary transaction.”

‘Only begotten daughter’

Han took over leadership of the Unification Church after the death of her husband Moon Sun-myung, who founded the assembly in 1954 after he was rejected by mainstream Protestant churches.

Moon claimed to be the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, while the church has a rigid, hierarchical culture and its followers are sometimes derisively referred to as “Moonies”.

Han, who has 14 children with Moon, is referred to by followers as God’s “only begotten daughter” and the “holy mother”.

The church rose to global prominence in the 1970s and 80s, becoming known for mass weddings often held in stadiums.

Over the decades, it amassed a business empire that spans construction, food, education and the media, including the ownership of Washington Times and Sunmoon University.

However, it also came under repeated scrutiny over how it obtained financial donations from members and its links to politicians.

Japan this year took legal action to order the Japanese chapter of the Unification Church dissolved, after the gunman who killed former prime minister Shinzo Abe was believed to have targeted him over grudges against the church.

In Seoul, Han will have to answer allegations that she gave luxury goods worth around 82 million won (S$73,000) to Yoon’s wife Kim Keon Hee, herself under arrest over charges of bribery and stock-market manipulation.

Han is also suspected of having conspired to pay 100 million won to a People’s Party MP in 2022 in a bid to seek favour with Yoon, who went on to win the presidency that year.

A separate trial will open on Dec 9 with Han facing charges that she violated the political parties act.

Prosecutors believe she had directed more than 2,000 church members to sign up for Yoon’s People Power Party ahead of a party convention to influence its outcome.

Han was briefly released in November to undergo eye surgery but has returned to pre-trial custody. She is seeking bail.

“We explained to the court that the charges against Han differ from the facts, and fully detailed the health difficulties she faces due to her age and medical conditions,” the Unification Church told AFP in a statement.

“Proper treatment and recovery are essential for uncovering the truth,” it added. AFP