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The 17th-century castle in Hyogo, Japan, is known as the “white heron castle” for its white plastered exterior.

TOKYO – The exterior wall of Himeji Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in western Japan, has been found damaged, likely due to strong winds from Typhoon Jangmi, Himeji city officials said on June 4.

About 4 sq m of plaster peeled off near the lattice windows of a turret, designated an important cultural property, on the north side of the main keep.

The 17th-century castle in Hyogo prefecture is known as the “white heron castle” for its white plastered exterior.

A city worker found the damage on June 3 around noon during a patrol, the officials said, adding that fallen fragments have not been located. KYODO NEWS