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Japan’s UNESCO-listed Himeji Castle found damaged after Typhoon Jangmi

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The 17th-century castle in Hyogo Prefecture is also known as the “white heron castle” for its white plastered exterior.

The 17th-century castle in Hyogo, Japan, is known as the “white heron castle” for its white plastered exterior.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

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TOKYO – The exterior wall of Himeji Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in western Japan, has been found damaged, likely due to strong winds from Typhoon Jangmi, Himeji city officials said on June 4.

About 4 sq m of plaster peeled off near the lattice windows of a turret, designated an important cultural property, on the north side of the main keep.

The 17th-century castle in Hyogo prefecture is known as the “white heron castle” for its white plastered exterior.

A city worker found the damage on June 3 around noon during a patrol, the officials said, adding that fallen fragments have not been located. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.