Underground restaurants, secret bars: Beijing residents dodge Covid-19 curbs

BEIJING - Dining in underground restaurants, drinking in secretive bars spread by word-of-mouth, and hiding their Covid-19 symptoms – some Beijing residents are defying strict curbs as the government tentatively relaxes pandemic control measures.

“It was quite secretive, you couldn’t see the lights on the second floor from the outside,” said one resident who visited a clandestine hotpot restaurant.

She came across the purveyor of simmering stew on Xiaohongshu – China’s equivalent of Instagram – while searching for places to dine indoors in Beijing, saying it was “full” of people.

“I was very happy to eat out, but at the same time I felt like I had to fight an underground battle,” she said, asking to stay anonymous.

China is facing an inflection point in its virus response, having stuck to heavy-handed restrictions that were successful in containing initial outbreaks but which have stoked widespread public resentment.

In the wake of the country’s largest protests in decades, numerous cities including Beijing have begun relaxing testing requirements as state media downplays the risks of the virus.

That relaxation has emboldened some residents to skirt the rules, with news of eateries and cafes offering dine-in services – prohibited in much of the capital – circulating on social media and drawing hundreds of likes.

One expat who asked not to be named said he recently enjoyed a mutton stew and skewers at another underground restaurant.

“The staff weren’t going to let me in and said they were only doing takeout,” he said.

“But when I said friends were already upstairs, they winked and told me to scan my QR code.”

Another Beijing expat said he watched a World Cup match at a shuttered nightclub that organises clandestine screenings where guests are only invited through word-of-mouth.

After a labyrinthine journey through a neighbouring hotel and car park to reach the nightclub, locked from the outside, he found unmasked guests discreetly watching the game inside.

“It was so surreal to jump through all of these hoops,” he said.